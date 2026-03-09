Gandagihatao…!Places of worship in city pray for removal of garbage

Hyderabad: TheMuslims in the city are busy celebrating the holy month of Ramzan with spirit and gusto, but the poor sanitation condition across the city irked many.

Citizens alleged that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has not taken adequate measures to ensure cleanliness, especially near the religious places in the city. Besides poor sanitation, various lanes and by lanes are filled with heaps of garbage, overflowing drains also added to the woes.

The deteriorating sanitation situation is a cause of great concern for the devotees visiting the religious sites. Garbage heaps continue to choke near mosques and other religious places in the holy month creating stench-filled stretches and making commuting a daily ordeal for residents and visitors alike.

According to observers, near the mosques and around the places of worship, the sanitation condition is in a deplorable state. Despite repeated appeals the civic authorities are not paying heed to the pleas. Garbage is not lifted properly on a regular basis.

“People, who are observing fast are facing a lot of problems due to poor sanitation and overflowing to dirt water in various areas, including near the mosques. t was decided at the Ramzan arrangements meeting that garbage would be lifted near the mosques and bleaching powder would be sprinkled to sanitise the area. However, hardly any of these measures are being followed,” said Maqsood, a resident of Kishanbagh.

The residents said debris, drains and garbage are not being cleared on a regular basis by the sanitation works despite all tall claims by the GHMC regarding the intensification of cleanliness activities.

The most affected areas Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, Langar Houz, Vijay Nagar Colony, Amberpet, Yousufguda, Nampally and in Old City areas like Moghalpura, Shalibanda, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Falaknuma, Talabkatta, Charminar, Yakutpura, Mallepally, and adjoining areas of the city.

Expressing his anguish over GHMC’s failure to ensure cleanliness, Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of Old City, says “This condition of the city shows the lackadaisical attitude of the corporation, that even on the instructions of A Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister, who is also a Minister of Municipal Administration, the Corporation is not keen on solving the issues.

Ahmed, said “Every time the civic body claims to maintain cleanliness but each time the corporation fails. Even for Ramzan, the holy month there is no arrangement to clean the areas and clear garbage. There are several such mosques in the city where their garbage piled up and drain overflow near the premises, and devotees are facing inconvenience, despite several complaints nothing has been done.”

Besides the poor sanitary conditions, drain overflow at several places remains common. Muslims going for mosques are facing inconvenience as the road is filled with silt and drain.