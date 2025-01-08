Gandhi Shilp Bazar National…. Sankranthi Sambaralu Shilparamam Madhapur

Shilparamam Gandhi shilp bazar was inaugurated by the Regional Director , Southern region Development of Commissioner Handicrafts Sri Lakshman rao Atkuri garu, Additional Director Smt. Aparna garu, Shilparamam Special Officer Shilparamam Sri Kishan Rao Garu, General Manager Sri Narsimhulu Garu .

Around 150 handicrafts artisans from all over the country are participating in this mela.

Till 17th Jan 2025 the artisans are available for visitors from 10.30 AM to 8.00 PM. Wooden dolls, Folk painting, hand printed dress materials, & sarees, Silver filigure, Bidri art, Bamboo, Cane, tie & dye, lace work, bastar iron craft, zari jardosi, Patti, bamboo, silver filigree, toys, dry flowers and many other handicrafts are available in this mela. Smt. Nirmal Vishweshwar Rao presented kuchipudi dance with her students.



