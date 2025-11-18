Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar, a feast for craft lovers, comes to Shilparamam

Hyderabad: The Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar (GSB), an all-India handicrafts exhibition, organised under the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS) of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, was inaugurated on Monday at Shilparamam, Madhapur, Hyderabad.

Additional Director General (ADG), Press Information Bureau & Central Bureau of Communication, Hyderabad, Shruti Patil, graced the ceremony as the chief guest.

During her address, Shruti Patil highlighted the Government of India’s commitment to strengthening the handicrafts sector by expanding market linkages and enhancing national visibility for artisans. She noted that exhibitions like GSB are vital for promoting traditional craftsmanship, supporting livelihood generation and preserving India’s cultural heritage and encouraged citizens to support artisans by choosing authentic handcrafted products.

The event was attended by K Madhukar Babu, Joint Director (MSME), Directorate of Industries, Government of Telangana; G Kishan Rao, IAS (retd), Special Officer, Shilparamam; A. Lakshman Rao, Regional Director, Southern Region, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Chennai; M Suvarchala, Assistant Director, Handicraft Service Centre, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Hyderabad; K Lakshma Reddy, In-charge Coal Sector & Standing Committee Member on Safety, Ministry of Coal, Government of India and Puli Raja Reddy, Honoarary Treasurer, Andhra Pradesh Productivity Council (APPC).

Artisans from Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi have been provided free stalls to display their traditional handicrafts and promote sales, thereby supporting rural livelihoods and encouraging the continuation of traditional skills. Speaking on the occasion, Dr T Srinivas Raghu, Director General of the Andhra Pradesh Productivity Council (organising body), expressed confidence that visitors would attend in large numbers and extend their support to the wide variety of handicrafts that showcase India’s cultural diversity and artistic excellence.

The exhibition is open to the public from November 16 to 25, offering an opportunity to explore and purchase unique handcrafted products created by skilled artisans from across the country.