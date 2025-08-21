Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Hyderabad Gears Up for 11-Day Festival from August 27

It’s that time of the year again when people, especially youngsters, eagerly await to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, the festival falls on August 27, 2025. Preparations are already in full swing, with pandals being set up and beautifully decorated across the city. Stalls selling Ganesh idols are witnessing a huge buzz as devotees shop ahead of the celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great pomp in Hyderabad. The police department has also issued precautionary guidelines to ensure the festival is observed in a safe and peaceful manner.

Along with public celebrations, many families mark the festival at home by bringing Ganesh idols and performing traditional poojas. The festive spirit is already visible across Hyderabad, with markets, streets, and homes gearing up for the grand occasion.

The festival will be celebrated for 11 days, starting from August 27.