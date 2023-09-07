Ganesh Chaturthi to be celebrated on Sept 18

Hyderabad: Clearing the confusion of dates, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Wednesday said that this year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 18.

There was confusion among the pandal organisers and other devotees on the celebration of Chaturthi as the tithi was falling on two days i.e. September 18 and 19.

The Samithi General Secretary, Bhagwanth Rao said that the priests of Sri Sringeri Kanchi Peetadhipathi suggested that Vinayaka Chaturthi should be celebrated on September 18.

He said that they had sought clarification from different scholars and came to the conclusion that the festival would be starting on September 18.

The Samithi leaders demanded the State government to declare a holiday on that day and also on September 28 for Ganesh idol immersion on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.

The Samithi leaders also had a meeting with the city police officials and wanted all arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the 10-day festival in the city.

The Samithi leaders said that there was no need for permission for the pandal and only intimation should be given by the organisers.