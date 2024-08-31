Ganesh immersion: Mayor inspects lakes, ponds in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has instructed the concerned officers to ensure that lakes and baby ponds are well-prepared for Ganesh immersion, with all necessary facilities. In view of the upcoming Ganesh festival, the Mayor along with the zonal commissioner and respective corporators, assessed the preparations and improvement efforts at multiple lakes and baby ponds in Kukatpally zone on Friday.

The Mayor thoroughly examined lakes and pond areas including Hasmathpet Lake, Pragathi Nagar Lake, IDL Lake, Vennela Gadda Ponds, among others located in Kukatpally Zone. During the inspection, the mayor provided recommendations to the officials for the immersion process in the festival.

Vijayalakshmi emphasised the need for timely completion of all arrangements to ensure seamless provision of facilities to the devotees. Additionally, she recommended that security measures be implemented to enhance safety and prevent untoward incidents at lakes and baby ponds doing the immersion. She also said to make suitable arrangements for vehicle parking and barricades should be set up around the lakes and baby ponds.

She instructed officers to take steps to remove the immersed idols in the traditional way. The concerned authorities have been advised to provide uninterrupted power supply, lighting, mobile toilets, drinking water, health camps, help desk, and enough cranes. Sanitation management should be done properly, she added.

She expressed her anger with Ramky and officials regarding the floating of waste in the ponds. Clear instructions were given to the authorities to clear the trash immediately. Meanwhile, Vijayalakshmi reviewed the progress of the open gym development in KPHB, the construction of the box culvert at Amma Bhagavan Temple, and the development of the football ground in Mangapuram Colony. She advised the authorities involved to expedite the respective projects.