Ganesh laddus across Hyderabad set to go under the hammer

Hyderabad: As Ganesh pandal organisers gear up for the ‘Nimajjanam’ procession on Saturday, all eyes would be on the several laddu auctions in the city, particularly the famed Balapur Ganesh laddu, which is set to carry its legacy forward with another record-breaking auction. The 21kg colossus of devotion, donated by devotee Uma Maheshwar, is set to go up for auction on September 6 during the grand immersion procession. The pandal, which replicates the majestic Swarnagiri temple near Yadadri, is all set for the final phase of the Ganeshotsav, with preparations in full swing for the auction of the laddu by the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi. Bidders have already registered, including Dasari Dayananda Reddy, who wants to win again after his last year’s victory.

The auction now has a new set of rules: winners, including locals, must pay the bid money immediately, unlike before, when they could pay later. “The money will help build roads, schools, and support welfare,” said a Samithi member. After 36 bidders competed last year, the 2025 auction is expected to be intense, possibly exceeding Rs 35 lakh. Samithi member K Niranjan Reddy said that so far four persons have registered for the auction. He also informed that those who wish to take part in the auction should deposit the previous year’s bidding price. The number of bidders is likely to increase until Friday night.

Over three decades, the Balapur laddu has grown from a simple prasadam to a symbol of collective faith, with prices climbing exponentially. The laddu fetched Rs 27 lakh in 2023 and Rs 30.1 lakh in 2024, when it was won by BJP leader Kolan Shankar Reddy. But Balapur is not the only star. The laddu auction fever has gripped Hyderabad’s gated communities and districts. In a jaw-dropping highlight, the laddu at My Home Bhuja in Raidurg fetched a staggering Rs 51.77 lakh on Thursday, more than double last year’s Rs 29 lakh at the same venue. Kondapalli Ganesh, a devotee from Ellandu, emerged victorious after intense bidding.

Echoing this trend, the laddu auction at Richmond Villas in Bandlaguda Jagir saw their laddu soar to Rs 1.87 crore in 2024, up from Rs 1.26 crore the previous year and Rs 63 lakh in 2022. Over 150 residents pooled resources, turning the auction into a communal triumph. This year, anticipation builds for another record, with funds earmarked for similar causes.