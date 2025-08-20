Ganeshas in myriad hues and forms add zing to festive spirit in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: Rows of Ganesh idols painted in radiant shades of yellow, blue, red, green, and gold are capturing the festive spirit across the city as Ganesh Chaturthi approaches. Idol makers are working day and night to bring unique models to life, blending tradition with fresh creativity.

This year’s highlight is a fifteen-foot Ganesh idol, a new model for 2025, priced at Rs 95,000. The idol, which took 15 days to complete, has been designed with intricate detailing of Lord Vishnu’s avatars, painted in vivid colours.

According to the owner Jaswan Singh, nearly ten litres of paint, 25 bags of POP (25 kg each), bamboo, a steel base, and 5 litres of gum were used to construct the grand idol. “It took ten of us 14 days just to sculpt the idol before painting, and one full day for the finishing touches. We wanted to create something that stands out this year,” Jaswan Singh explained. Apart from the 15-foot structure, artisans have also prepared idols in varying sizes—12 feet, 14 feet, 11 feet, and 10 feet—each with different designs and decorative styles. In total, about 20 workers have been engaged in the idol-making process this season.

The workshops now resemble open art studios, with idols of all sizes lined up. From traditional designs to innovative models combining mythological themes, the 2025 Ganesh idols showcase both devotion and artistic flair. For the artisans, the hope is that these vibrant creations will not only light up ‘pandals’ and homes across Telangana but also bring them the financial stability they missed in previous years.