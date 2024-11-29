Gated communities care two hoots about SEEEPC survey in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the ongoing door-to-door Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey, over 20 lakh (84.14 per cent) families have been surveyed within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits so far. However, the authorities highlighted the seven circles of GHMC that stand least, with less than 80 per cent, especially the gated communities, high-income groups, among others.

According to officials, since November 9, enumerators have been conducting detailed surveys, collecting data on family members’ social, economic, educational, employment, political, and caste-related details. Out of the total 23,95,870 households in GHMC, as many as 20,15,965 houses have been surveyed till November 27 (Wednesday).

As per the GHMC data till Wednesday 7.20 pm, the survey achieved significant progress across Greater Hyderabad. The surveyed data shows that over 84.14 per cent houses were covered. And declared that of 31 circles (including SCB), Amberpet circle stands least with 73.36 per cent with 66,490 households of total 90,631, followed by (Serilingampally at 76.6 per cent with 97.883 families of 1,28,700), (Malakpet at 76.15 per cent with 53,152 of 69,80 families), (Quthbullapur at 76.70 per cent with 75,995 of total 99,077 households), (Charminar at 77.59 per cent with 36,374 of 46,879 families), (Jubilee Hills at 79.10 per cent with 36,374 of total 57,487 households) and Kukatpally that stands at 79.20 per cent with 1,30,697 of total households 1,03,511.

Among the various zones within the GHMC, participation levels have varied considerably. It has been witnessed that a majority of residents are not participating in the survey and were hesitant in providing details to the enumerators.

Asif Hussain Sohail, a social activist, emphasised that this discrepancy in participation is particularly troubling, as it may lead to an incomplete understanding of the socio-economic landscape in these circles, potentially leading to gaps in the data.

Asif Hussain highlighted that one of the most significant challenges identified in the survey process is the lack of cooperation from residents of gated communities. In these circles with lower participation, most of them are gated communities, homes of political leaders, celebrities, high-income groups among others. “These communities, which often have restricted access and a more insular social structure, have contributed the least to the survey efforts. In most communities like villas and the high-rise buildings, they have instructed the security officers not to allow them inside. The reluctance in these areas shows their privacy concerns, and disinterest in engaging with governmental initiatives,” said Asif Husain.

The GHMC officials said that the enumerators are facing challenges in the survey and most families are unwilling to share details, especially in gated communities and high-income families. Many families are reluctant to participate and some claim they won't be eligible for government schemes.