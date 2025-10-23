Gau rakshak shot in Pocharam; manhunt launched amid tension

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the Pocharam area in Medchal district following a shocking firing incident on the evening of October 22. The attack targeted Prashant Singh Sonu, who was critically injured by the assailant belonging to another community, sparking fear and uncertainty in the usually calm community.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, one person belonging to another community opened fire on Prashant Singh Sonu at close range and immediately fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to Secunderabad’s Yashoda Hospital with a bullet wound to the right ribs that penetrated the lungs. A senior specialist cardiologist has been assigned, and Prashant Singh is currently undergoing surgery, with his condition remaining critical.

Prominent local figure Chikoti Praveen visited the hospital and alleged that the man, identified as a slaughterhouse owner and member of the MIM, who he claimed was supported by the Congress, attempted the shooting.

Singh is known as a gaurakshak (cow protector), which may have motivated the attack, as he actively works to expose illegal cow slaughterhouses. Praveen also stated that the police resorted to a lathi charge upon their arrival at the scene.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu, accompanied by the dog squad, was present at the hospital. Central Minister Bandi Sanjay, MP Etela Rajender, and other BJP leaders also visited Yashoda Hospital, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Concerns have been raised that the Hindu community might become aggressive following the incident.

The incident has sparked speculation of communal tension, potentially linked to rivalry between two gangs. However, police investigations continue to determine the exact motive, including possibilities such as political violence, gang rivalry, property disputes, or personal enmity.

The Medchal police launched an intensive search for Ibrahim, deploying teams to conduct thorough vehicle checks and resident questioning in Pocharam and neighbouring areas. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene as authorities piece together the case. Officials emphasised that this was a targeted shooting, likely motivated by personal or gang-related conflicts. Police have vowed to bring the culprit to justice swiftly and called on residents to remain calm and cooperate with the investigation.

This incident highlights underlying tensions in Hyderabad’s suburbs, where sporadic gun violence remains a safety concern. Shaken residents have called for increased security measures and vigilance to prevent a recurrence. The Pocharam firing episode marks a serious challenge for law enforcement in maintaining peace amid ongoing rivalries and unresolved disputes. With top officials and political leaders involved, authorities face pressure to deliver quick results and reassure the public.

The police continue their search for Ibrahim and have appealed to the public for any information that could aid in his capture. Updates on the victim’s condition and further progress in the investigation are awaited as the situation develops.