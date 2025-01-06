Gau Seva for socioeconomic & spiritual transformation

Hyderabad: Many people keep talking about the need for protecting cows but not much is done at the ground level. But here is an organisation which is working for universal welfare through cow-centric, eco-friendly, sustainable development for socio-economic and spiritual transformation.

Making a humble beginning, the organisation -- Love for Cow Foundation’ -- which is also associated with the GCCI (Global Confederation of Cow-Centric Institutions) is organising the unorganized cluster of cow-based industries. It focuses on cow rearing, Panch Gavya Therapy, cow-dung based produce, bioenergy, etc, to say a few. “We can bring all of them in one cluster and make a huge difference in society and humankind,” claim the organisers. According to them, the unorganized sector contributes around 30% to 35% of the gross GDP of India. Cow rearing and related works have huge potential of increasing economy and bringing a body to help both the public and government. With this vision, ‘Love for Cow Foundation’ was formed. While they encourage people to save Rs 1 a day which they can contribute for ‘Gau Seva’, the foundation has also devised a scheme for those who can invest bigger amounts for ‘Gau Raksha’ programme. Under this scheme, one can invest in cow protection without bothering about the recurring expenditure that is involved and at the same time he can reap benefits like free two litres of pure cow milk every day.

Love for Cow Foundation chairman Jasmat Patel told Hans India that anyone who is interested in protection of cow can pay Rs 3 lakh for the cow hostels. The foundation would procure the cows from Gujarat and Punjab.

Apart from supplying two litres of cow milk every day, which costs about Rs 200, the investors would get back Rs 5 lakh after a period of 5 years. This would help improve ‘Gau Dhan’ and investors’ Dhan,’ he said.

Explaining the scheme, Jasmat Patel said the foundation not only takes care of cows but is also into making of pure cow ghee and other products like paneer, cow dung, cow urine and other such products. They sell ghee for Rs 4,000 per kg.

He said that it all started about 25 years back when he purchased a cow when he was blessed with a child for pure cow milk. Today, they have about 40 cows and the foundation is now in the process of setting up cow hostels in different parts of the country. He said he has been campaigning for a change in the approach of the people for the past 13 years.

He said he had thrown open ‘Gau Shala’ for the purpose of picnic of cow lovers every Sunday to create awareness for protecting cows. He said today there are five cow hostels managed by the foundation in Shamirpet and Moinabad areas in the city outskirts. Initially, people were skeptical about it but today a good number of them are evincing keen interest in this yagna, he said.