Gaura Purnima celebrations conducted in grand manner

Hyderabad: The Gaura Purnima festival marking the transcendental appearance of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was grandly celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple on Monday.

According to the officials, a special alankara of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu adorned the altar followed by darshan for all visitors. As part of the festival, devotees offered 56 varieties of delicious items to the Lord known as “Chappan Bhog” including sweets, kara, fried items, fruit juices and other eatables. Later in the evening, a grand pallaki utsavam of Gaura Nitai, was celebrated followed by Nitai Gauranga Ashtottarasata Kalasha Maha Abhishekam with varieties of fruit juices, flowers, Panchamritam, Panchagavyam, Sugandha Dravyas was performed in the midst of Vedic hymns and mantra chantings, followed by an enlightening special pravachanam. Special performances like dramas, skits, traditional dance, kirtans were performed by Hare Krishna Youth wing called “FOLK (Friends of Lord Krishna) and congregation wing GIFTS (Gauranga International Foundation for Spiritual Services).

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President of Hare Krishna Movement said that as per Vedic revelations, Lord Krishna appeared in this age in the divine form of Gauranga or Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in Bengal to inaugurate the Yuga Dharma of congregational chanting of Holy names of the Lord. “By taking shelter of Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, everyone can practice chanting ‘Hare Krishna Maha Mantra’ – (minimum 108 times) every day and be free from the miseries of this world and ultimately attain loving devotion to the Supreme Personality of Godhead, Krishna Himself. This is the perfection of life and ultimate goal of everyone,” he added.