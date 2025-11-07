Live
Gavvala Bharat to Lead NPP’s Foray into Telugu States
Highlights
The National People’s Party (NPP), led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, has appointed Gavvala Bharat Kumar as Coordinator for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, marking the party’s strategic expansion into South India.
The appointment letter was handed over by NPP Working President James Sangma. Bharat, known for his dynamic leadership and grassroots connect, pledged to strengthen the party across both states.
He emphasized youth participation and inclusivity, promising opportunities for SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, along with initiatives to combat unemployment and promote education among tribal groups.
