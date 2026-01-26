Gen-Z upsurges signal call for good governance

Hyderabad: A seminar organized by Social Cause, a civil society think tank, at Gallerina Mall, Madhapur, highlighted the growing discontent among Gen-Z youth in South Asia over poor governance and concentration of power. The event, titled “Overthrow of Governments in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal – Lessons for Democratic Republic in India”, drew attention to regional instability and its implications for India.

R. Radhakrishnan, OSD to Chairman, Telangana Council of Higher Education, warned that weakening institutions, neglect of basic needs, and lack of democratic debate are fueling spontaneous youth uprisings. He cautioned that religious revivalism and declining minority populations in Pakistan and Bangladesh pose challenges for India, while Chinese strategic encirclement adds to national security concerns. He emphasized democratization of education, making it accessible beyond affluent sections.

Dr. Sanjay Pulipaka, Chairperson of Politeia Research Foundation, noted that South Asian nations face identity crises and political centralization, leading to unrest. He stressed that foreign powers continue to exploit instability, recalling India’s liberal aid to Sri Lanka during its post-Covid financial crisis compared to conditional World Bank support.

Dr. Ramesh Kanneganti, Director of the Center for Human Security Studies, asserted that neglecting human security undermines national security. He urged India to strengthen trade, technology, talent, and tourism as tools against terrorism.

Presiding over the seminar, Ch.V. Sai Prasad, former CAG official, cautioned that today’s generation will not tolerate autocratic governance. Social Cause President Dr. Dinesh Kumar also addressed the gathering, reinforcing the need for inclusive, democratic reforms.