GenZ Champs Hosts New India Baby Olympic Games 2025, Celebrating Fitness and Family Fun

GenZ Champs kicked off New India Baby Olympic Games (NIBOG) 2025 – Season 3 at Atrium Mall, Gachibowli, uniting hundreds of toddlers and families in a joyful celebration of fitness and play.

Designed for children aged 5 months to 7 years, the event featured crawling races, tricycle rides, and parent–child challenges. Founder Srikar emphasised promoting health, happiness, and early fitness.

Guests including Padmaja Ambati applauded the initiative. With medals, fun zones, and family activities, NIBOG 2025 embodied the spirit of a “New India” and announced expansions to major cities across the country.