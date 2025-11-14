  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

GenZ Champs Hosts New India Baby Olympic Games 2025, Celebrating Fitness and Family Fun

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 12:24 PM IST
GenZ Champs Hosts New India Baby Olympic Games 2025, Celebrating Fitness and Family Fun
X

GenZ Champs kicked off New India Baby Olympic Games (NIBOG) 2025 – Season 3 at Atrium Mall, Gachibowli, uniting hundreds of toddlers and families in a joyful celebration of fitness and play.

Designed for children aged 5 months to 7 years, the event featured crawling races, tricycle rides, and parent–child challenges. Founder Srikar emphasised promoting health, happiness, and early fitness.

Guests including Padmaja Ambati applauded the initiative. With medals, fun zones, and family activities, NIBOG 2025 embodied the spirit of a “New India” and announced expansions to major cities across the country.

Tags

NIBOG 2025GenZ ChampsBaby Olympic GamesEarly Childhood FitnessHyderabad Events

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Market Morning Brief: Gift Nifty Moves, US Market Slide, and Bihar Election Highlights

Gift Nifty Was Trading Around 25,848 Level, Down Nearly 106 Points From The Nifty Futures’ Previous Close.

Market Morning Brief: Gift Nifty Moves, US Market Slide, and Bihar Election Highlights

National News

More
Share it
X