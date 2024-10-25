Germany’s Rhineland keen to invest in State

Hyderabad: The German State of Rhineland has come forward to invest and establish business partnerships in Telangana, State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Thursday.

A high-level delegation from Rhineland, led by Daniela Schmitt, Minister for Economic Affairs, Transport, Agriculture, and Viniculture, met with Sridhar Babu on Thursday at the Secretariat.

The meeting also saw the participation of Michaela Küchler, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai, Amita Desai, Honorary Consul of Germany in Hyderabad, and other dignitaries. Discussions focused on exploring partnerships and investment opportunities in sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, vaccines, packaging, poultry, agriculture, automobiles, and logistics.

Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana’s business-friendly environment and leadership in providing fast-track approvals, making it a preferred investment destination. He emphasised the State’s commitment to fostering world-class ecosystems for innovation, advanced manufacturing, and research and said that Telangana is actively building such frameworks to support global investments.

“There are significant similarities between the two regions, and by working together, we can achieve mutual economic growth,” Sridhar Babu noted. He also underlined Telangana’s growing reputation as a global hub for life sciences and pharmaceutical investments, with skilled human resources and state-of-the-art infrastructure attracting the attention of global industries.

The Minister invited the Rhineland delegation to participate in BioAsia 2025, Telangana’s flagship event focused on life sciences. In return, the delegation extended an invitation to Sridhar Babu to visit Rhineland to explore its economy and industries. Both sides also agreed to establish a “Sister State” partnership between Telangana and Rhineland to foster long-term collaborations across key sectors.