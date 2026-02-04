GHMC 3-day jt induction trg prog for MSU staff begins

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Karnan emphasised the critical role of Metropolitan Surveillance Units as the frontline defence in safeguarding public health in urban environments. During the three-day Joint Induction Training Programme for MSU staff from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Thane at the MCR HRD Institute in Jubilee Hills, the commissioner underlined that the primary responsibility of personnel is to ensure timely reporting, verification, and effective response to outbreak-prone diseases.

The training programme is scheduled from 3 February to 5 February. Addressing the participants, the Commissioner highlighted key focus areas including the surveillance of water-borne diseases such as Acute Diarrheal Diseases, Cholera, and Viral Hepatitis. He also noted the importance of monitoring vector-borne diseases like Dengue, Chikungunya, and Malaria, along with emerging threats including food poisoning and zoonotic diseases aligned with the One Health approach. Karnan stressed the need to prioritise vulnerable populations residing in slums, high-density settlements, and migratory clusters where disease transmission risks remain high.

Explaining the progress of the Hyderabad unit, functioning under the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Karnan stated it is emerging as the central hub for urban disease surveillance. Of the 17 sanctioned posts, 14 personnel have already been recruited, with remaining vacancies expected to be filled shortly. The newly appointed staff is currently undergoing departmental orientation. He further noted that laboratory services are operational at the Institute of Preventive Medicine with additional strengthening through procurement of Biosafety Level-II equipment. The Command Control Centre being established at Harihara Kala Bhavan will further enhance disease monitoring.

Highlighting technological interventions, the Commissioner pointed out that Hyderabad utilises a dedicated Vector Borne Disease application for real-time surveillance, GIS mapping, and coordinated field response. During the programme, participants will undergo hands-on training on the Integrated Health Information Platform, enabling real-time disease reporting through specific forms along with event-based surveillance. Sessions will cover epidemiological investigations, data security, and risk communication.

Karnan reiterated that public health is a collaborative effort involving health, water supply, and sanitation sectors. He urged participants to strengthen interdepartmental coordination. Additional Commissioner Patil, Raghu Prasad, Zonal Commissioner Priyanka Ala, Joint Director Shubhangi Kulsange, Pradip Awate, and Chief Medical Officer Padmaja attended the programme. This collaborative initiative marks a significant step towards a unified urban health security framework that ensures cities can effectively mitigate risks, manage medical emergencies, and protect the overall well-being of all residents through professional expertise and advanced technological integration within the existing municipal infrastructure and healthcare delivery systems.