GHMC 5-D sanitation drive from today; plan to contain spread of seasonal diseases

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation took up sanitation drives across the city for five days starting from Thursday. The Commissioner RV Karnan ordered the sanitation teams to continuously carry out sanitation programmes to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases during the monsoon.

On Wednesday morning, RV Karnan, accompanied by Zonal Commissioner Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeva Rao and Health & Sanitation Additional Commissioner CN Raghu Prasad, along with the circle officers, undertook a thorough two-hour tour in the areas of Borabanda, Sunnam Cheruvu, SPR Hills, Karmika Nagar PT Point, Rahmat Nagar, Janakammathota, and Naveen Nagar within the Yousufguda circle of the Serilingampally zone.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of environmental cleanliness in preventing diseases such as malaria and dengue, which are prevalent during the monsoon season.

The commissioner noted that, according to the Meteorological Department’s forecasts, there is a reduction of rain in the upcoming days. Therefore, he explained that this initiative aims to clear away garbage, construction debris, and legacy waste that has accumulated in the city while we have this opportunity.

RV Karnan also mentioned that, in addition to the areas overlooked in the previous special drive, the waste collected at vulnerable garbage points will be addressed, and comprehensive measures will be implemented to safeguard public health.

On this occasion, he urged community involvement, stating that they will strive to transform Hyderabad into a ‘Clean City’ by incorporating the suggestions and advice of local public representatives. The Commissioner instructed the sanitation teams to implement sanitation initiatives aimed at curbing the spread of seasonal illnesses now that the rains have diminished. Zonal and circle officers, along with senior officials, were also urged to oversee the effectiveness of the specialized sanitation programs throughout the monsoon.