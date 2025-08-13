  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

GHMC Alert: Hyderabad to See 80–150 mm Heavy Rain Aug 13–14

GHMC Alert: Hyderabad to See 80–150 mm Heavy Rain Aug 13–14
x

GHMC Alert: Hyderabad to See 80–150 mm Heavy Rain Aug 13–14

Highlights

GHMC issued a heavy rain alert for Hyderabad from Aug 13 evening to Aug 14 evening with 80–150 mm rainfall expected. Residents advised to avoid waterlogged areas and stay safe.

From Aug 13 evening to Aug 14 evening, Hyderabad will get heavy rains.

It may rain 80–150 mm in the next 36 hours. Be careful and plan your travel.

Avoid flooded roads and keep checking weather updates. Keep your important items safe at home.

Your safety is most important.

GHMC is ready to help if needed. For help, call 040-21111111 or 100.

Stay safe, everyone.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick