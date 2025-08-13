Live
- Donnarumma's agent slams PSG for showing ‘zero respect’ by axing goalkeeper from squad
- Google Search in India Now Lets You Prioritise Favourite News Sources with ‘Preferred Sources’ Feature
- Everyday Skincare Mistakes That Can Speed Up Ageing
- BESCOM woman officer sexually harassed, robbed in B'luru PG
- Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League to kick off from December 25
- Collector inspects health sub-centre unexpectedly
- Matrimony clocks 40 pc decline in its Q1 net profit
- GHMC Alert: Hyderabad to See 80–150 mm Heavy Rain Aug 13–14
- Comic Con India 2025-26 to Kick Off in Hyderabad with Grand Pop Culture Fest
- Microsoft Courts Meta’s AI Stars with Mega Paychecks After 15,000 Layoffs
GHMC Alert: Hyderabad to See 80–150 mm Heavy Rain Aug 13–14
Highlights
GHMC issued a heavy rain alert for Hyderabad from Aug 13 evening to Aug 14 evening with 80–150 mm rainfall expected. Residents advised to avoid waterlogged areas and stay safe.
From Aug 13 evening to Aug 14 evening, Hyderabad will get heavy rains.
It may rain 80–150 mm in the next 36 hours. Be careful and plan your travel.
Avoid flooded roads and keep checking weather updates. Keep your important items safe at home.
Your safety is most important.
GHMC is ready to help if needed. For help, call 040-21111111 or 100.
Stay safe, everyone.
Next Story