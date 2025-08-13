GHMC Alert: Hyderabad to See 80–150 mm Heavy Rain Aug 13–14

From Aug 13 evening to Aug 14 evening, Hyderabad will get heavy rains.

It may rain 80–150 mm in the next 36 hours. Be careful and plan your travel.

Avoid flooded roads and keep checking weather updates. Keep your important items safe at home.

Your safety is most important.

GHMC is ready to help if needed. For help, call 040-21111111 or 100.

Stay safe, everyone.