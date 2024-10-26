GHMC amps up effort to tame stray dog menace

Hyderabad: In view of the rising incidents of dog bites, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has announced a comprehensive plan to manage the street dog population and reduce related issues.

GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi on Friday directed the veterinary department to study the policies and legal frameworks of London, New York, and Singapore to understand how they effectively manage the stray dog population. The initiative focuses on systematic sterilisation, vaccination, and public awareness to ensure a safer environment for people.

Ilambarithi reviewed the operation theatre and dog-catching vehicles, focusing on measures to address the stray population in the city. Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Wakil accompanied the Commissioner and showcased the facilities.

He said incidents of stray dogs attacking children and people are shocking and simply unacceptable, emphasising the urgency of taking all measures to prevent them. Ilambarithi directed officials to increase sterilisations and review the situation circle-wise, implementing strategies to catch and sterilise more stray animals effectively. He advised studying the policies and legal frameworks of other countries to understand how they effectively manage the stray's population.

He asked the department about dogs caught and about sterilisation being done every day. Dr Vakil explained details of sterilised dogs and the circle-wise stray dogs caught in zones to the Commissioner.

Later, the Commissioner inspected the construction waste processing plant. The solid waste management engineer Srinivas Reddy explained that four construction waste processing units with a capacity of 500 tonnes have been set up. He said the units were set up in Jeedimetla and Fatullaguda by Ramky, while units were set up in Shamshabad and Tumukunta by Soma Srinivas Reddy.