GHMC braces for ‘sting operation’

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi announced that specific actions are being implemented to combat mosquito menace in the city. On Wednesday, the Mayor, accompanied by zonal and circle level officials, oversaw the removal of horse hooves and other debris from Banjara Lake in the Banjara Hills Division.

As part of the anti larval operation programme, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi launched the FTC mission as well as the spraying of mosquitoes using drones.

On the occasion, the Mayor stated that awareness initiatives are currently being implemented to prevent dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and other illnesses among city residents, alongside ALO programs. She elaborated that a pre-monsoon sanitation campaign and mosquito control fogging measures were executed on a ward-by-ward basis, with intensive fogging and sanitation efforts conducted in four distinct phases within each ward.

Mayor Vijayalakshmi emphasized that robust actions have been implemented to safeguard homes affected by dengue, as well as their neighboring residences, from further infection.