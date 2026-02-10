GHMC braces for trifurcation; GO to be issued in a day or two

Hyderabad: As the term of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) concludes on Tuesday, officials from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department have indicated that a government order is likely to be issued in the coming days. The order will formalise the trifurcation of the existing corporation into three separate entities—GHMC, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri.

The state government recently expanded the GHMC by merging 27 Urban Local Bodies, including seven municipal corporations and 20 municipalities located along the periphery of the Outer Ring Road. This strategic expansion created the largest municipal corporation in India, encompassing 300 wards, 12 zones, and 60 circles. However, to ensure administrative convenience and improve governance, the government has decided to divide this massive body into three separate corporations.

According to internal sources, officials have already completed the mapping of these new jurisdictions. To facilitate a smooth transition, the government recently appointed additional commissioners for the three zones within the proposed Malkajgiri and Cyberabad corporations. Following the official bifurcation, these officials are expected to assume the roles of commissioners or special officers until a new elected body is established. Reports suggest the government kept the plans confidential to prevent legal challenges while the current GHMC term was ongoing.

Currently, the GHMC consists of 12 zones and 60 circles. Under the new restructuring, the core GHMC will be limited to zones such as Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Khairatabad, Golkonda, and Secunderabad. The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation will include western zones like Kukatpally, Serilingampally, and Quthbullahpur. Meanwhile, eastern zones such as Malkajgiri, LB Nagar, and Uppal will fall under the Malkajgiri Corporation.

This division will result in a population of approximately 68 lakhs in the primary GHMC, 35 lakhs in Cyberabad, and 31 lakhs in Malkajgiri. Staffing reorganisation is also underway, with employees ready to resume duties immediately upon the issuance of government orders. While there is a strong political demand to rename the Malkajgiri entity as the Secunderabad Corporation, it remains to be seen if the government will amend its original plans.