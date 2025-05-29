GHMC calls for fresh tenders on street light maintenance

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee, on Wednesday, has unanimously approved calling for fresh tenders for the comprehensive maintenance of LED street lights across the city.

The decision was taken during a special committee meeting held at the GHMC head office. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

With the expiry of the existing contract with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), the GHMC electrical department presented two proposals before the committee – either to renew the contract with EESL under revised terms or to call for new tenders through a transparent bidding process for the comprehensive operation and maintenance contract.

After detailed discussions, including a presentation by electrical engineer Venugopal Reddy outlining the shortcomings in EESL’s previous service and the improvements proposed in the new tender, the committee opted for the latter.

The new proposed tender will cover all the terms and condition which covers all the drawbacks and include phased replacement of existing lights, installation of new LED street lights, CCMS (Centralized Control and Monitoring System) boxes, and comprehensive maintenance of the entire street lighting infrastructure.

Mayor Vijayalakshmi emphasised the need to ensure uninterrupted street lighting services in the interim and directed zonal commissioners to oversee maintenance until the new agency is on-boarded.