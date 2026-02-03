GHMC cancels trade licence of gutted furniture showroom

Hyderabad: Following the tragic fire that claimed five lives in Nampally, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has cancelled the occupancy certificate and trade licence of a furniture showroom.

The establishment is now permanently restricted from starting business anywhere within GHMC limits. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has granted a one-month reprieve to commercial complexes failing to comply with fire safety regulations before initiating further seizures.

Authorities have strongly advised shopkeepers against storing large quantities of flammable materials such as textiles, plastics, paints, and chemicals. Officials emphasised that watchmen’s families must not reside in cellars, and cooking facilities are strictly prohibited in basements.

Earlier, the city witnessed the sealing of eight major establishments, including Neerus in Jubilee Hills, Standard Furniture in Nampally, and showrooms belonging to Royal Oak, Bantia, Anu, and Looking Good Furniture.