  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

GHMC cancels trade licence of gutted furniture showroom

  • Created On:  3 Feb 2026 7:32 AM IST
GHMC cancels trade licence of gutted furniture showroom
X

Hyderabad: Following the tragic fire that claimed five lives in Nampally, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has cancelled the occupancy certificate and trade licence of a furniture showroom.

The establishment is now permanently restricted from starting business anywhere within GHMC limits. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has granted a one-month reprieve to commercial complexes failing to comply with fire safety regulations before initiating further seizures.

Authorities have strongly advised shopkeepers against storing large quantities of flammable materials such as textiles, plastics, paints, and chemicals. Officials emphasised that watchmen’s families must not reside in cellars, and cooking facilities are strictly prohibited in basements.

Earlier, the city witnessed the sealing of eight major establishments, including Neerus in Jubilee Hills, Standard Furniture in Nampally, and showrooms belonging to Royal Oak, Bantia, Anu, and Looking Good Furniture.

Tags

Hyderabad Fire Safety ActionGHMC Enforcement MeasuresCommercial Establishment RegulationFire Accident AftermathUrban Safety Compliance
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Deal with issue of illegal Bangladeshis in state with an iron hand: Ashoka

Deal with issue of illegal Bangladeshis in state with an iron hand: Ashoka

National News

More
Share it
X