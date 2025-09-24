GHMC chief inspects infra works near KBR Park

Hyderabad: In a strategic push to bolster Hyderabad’s urban mobility, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of infrastructure preparations around KBR Park, a key zone earmarked for upgrades under the ambitious Hyderabad City Innovative & Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative.

The initiative is designed to decongest high-traffic corridors, enhance commuter safety, and elevate the city’s infrastructure to meet growing urban demands. As part of the plan, seven critical junctions surrounding KBR Park will see the construction of flyovers totalling 4.6 km and underpasses extending 2.8 km, aimed at streamlining traffic flow and significantly reducing congestion in one of Hyderabad’s busiest areas.

Commissioner Karnan inspected the stretch from Jubilee Hills Road No. 2 to Jubilee Hills Check Post, reviewing ongoing preparations. During the inspection, he directed officials to expedite land acquisition and ensure the swift grounding of works while upholding uncompromising standards of execution. He also stressed the need for close coordination with the Traffic Police to implement robust traffic management strategies, minimising inconvenience to commuters during the construction phase. Khairtabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Chief Engineer (Projects) Bhaskar Reddy, and Jubilee Hills Deputy Commissioner V Sammaiah were also present at the site.

Highlighting the city’s proactive approach, RV Karnan stated, “These projects underscore Hyderabad’s commitment to sustainable urban development and reflect GHMC’s vision of delivering safer, smoother, and more efficient commutes for citizens.”

The Commissioner recently held a three-hour review meeting and directed engineering officials to prepare clear, project-wise timelines for ongoing works under the H-CITI initiative and the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).