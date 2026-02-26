GHMC chief swings into action as citizens gripe about garbage

Following complaints from residents about irregular door-to-door garbage collection, with Swachh Autos frequently missing houses in residential areas, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan has directed officials to ensure that waste is collected every single day without any lapse.

Residents across the city have raised concerns against GHMC trash contractors and door-to-door waste collectors, alleging that garbage has not been collected from their homes for four to five days. Piles of waste are also seen accumulating near bin points. They further allege that despite workers pressuring them to pay Rs 200 per month as service charges, the garbage is neither being collected from homes nor cleared from collection points.

Residents alleged that the concessionaire collects waste only once a week in many areas. Despite several complaints to the Municipal Corporation, nothing has been done on the ground to regularise waste collection, they said. Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of Old City, said the Swachh auto drivers earlier used to come once every three to four days, but now come hardly twice a week. Due to the irregular collection, residents are resorting to dumping their household waste on roads. It shows that the corporation has failed over the proper collection and disposal of garbage.

“Our door-to-door waste collection is erratic. Garbage collectors come one day and then do not turn up for three to four days. When speaking to the garbage collectors they just ignore and skip collecting the garbage. Despite several complaints, nothing is happening on the ground,” said Srikanth, a resident of Chilkalguuda.

Additionally, the residents alleged that several Swachh autos are not collecting garbage; many are being used for personal work.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Commissioner RV Karnan, along with Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran, conducted extensive sanitation inspections from Indira Park, Gandhi Nagar to Secunderabad Railway Station.

The Commissioner reviewed the attendance of Swachh auto workers and examined the regularity and effectiveness of sanitation operations at the ground level. Karnan instructed Deputy Commissioners, Solid Waste Management DEEs and AEs to strictly monitor Swachh auto sanitation workers to ensure mandatory daily door-to-door waste collection. He emphasised that public places, parks, roads, streets and major junctions must be maintained in a clean and hygienic condition at all times.

Making his stance clear, the Commissioner stated that negligence in sanitation monitoring will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He urged officials to remain constantly vigilant and committed to transforming Greater Hyderabad into a model clean city.