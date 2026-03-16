GHMC collects 15 tonnes of E-waste during mega drive

Hyderabad: TheGreater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation received an overwhelming response from citizens during its special E-Waste Mega Collection Drive conducted across the city on March 14 and 15. The initiative, organised under the Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika programme, saw active public participation with residents bringing discarded electronic items such as old mobile phones, laptops, chargers, and keyboards to designated centres. In total, around 15,000 kilograms of electronic waste was collected during the two-day drive.

A total of 110 collection centres were set up across all 30 circles within GHMC limits to facilitate the initiative. Officials, Swachh Saathi volunteers, Self-Help Groups, and non-governmental organisations coordinated efforts to ensure smooth collection and segregation. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, along with Zonal and Deputy Commissioners, monitored the drive in the field. Among the prominent collection points, Jalagam Vengal Rao Park in Jubilee Hills Circle recorded 450 kg of waste, with participants receiving 4,500 reward points. Similarly, about 510 kg was collected at Indira Park where citizens received cash incentives totalling Rs 20,874.

Overall, the drive collected 100 large appliances along with smaller devices. Officials said that reward points and cash-back incentives encouraged active participation. Ahead of the drive, Swachh Auto Tippers conducted door-to-door awareness campaigns. GHMC officials announced that similar e-waste collection drives will be organised on April 11–12 and May 9–10, urging citizens to continue supporting the initiative for a cleaner environment.