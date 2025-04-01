GHMC collects record Rs 2K cr in property tax

Hyderabad: For the first time in the history of the Corporation, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has collected over Rs 2,012 crore till 6 pm on Monday as part of the collection of property tax through the one time settlement by the government. According to the GHMC officials, as part of collection drive during the Financial Year 2024-25, the GHMC collected property tax of more than Rs 2012.36 crore. After issuance of One Time Scheme by the Government vide GO cited, an amount of Rs 465.07 crore was collected from March 8, 2025 till March 31.

The collective efforts of the bill collectors, tax inspectors, Assistant Municipal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Zonal Commissioners resulted in the record collection during the year 2024-25.