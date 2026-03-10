GHMC Commissioner conducts surprise inspection at Indira Park

Hyderabad: As part of the state government’s Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika initiative, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan conducted a surprise inspection at Indira Park on Monday to review sanitation and infrastructure. During the visit, the Commissioner instructed officials to immediately remove accumulated construction and demolition waste from the premises. He further directed them to repair the children’s play area to ensure it becomes functional for the public at the earliest. Emphasising improved upkeep, Karnan told staff to maintain the park in a clean and visitor friendly manner.

Zonal Commissioner Mangathayaru, Kavadiguda Deputy Commissioner Pushpalatha and officials from the Biodiversity and Waste Management wings were present. This inspection underlines the municipal commitment to enhancing urban green spaces and ensuring that public amenities across Hyderabad meet the required standards for local residents.