GHMC council approves Rs 11,460 cr budget for ‘26-27

Hyderabad: The GHMC in its last council meeting of the term, on Saturday, approved Rs 11,460 crore for the financial year 2026-27.

The civic body received revenue of Rs 6,441 crore through various means, including property taxes, trade licences, town planning fees, mutation fees, advertisement fees and newly merged 27 ULBs, while its expenditure stood at Rs 4,057 crore.

It allocated Rs 2,260 crore for newly merged 27 ULBs, and the revenue from the 27 merged municipalities was Rs 1,860 crore.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan introduced the budget and spoke about challenges while preparing the estimations in view of including 27 surrounding ULBs located within the ORR. Several ULBs have taken advances (loans) from Telangana State Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSUFIDC) and the status of outstanding loans and repayment structure is yet to be understood, he said.

While Rs 1,720 crore was allocated for infrastructure works such as roads, bridges, CRMP works and H-CITI, another Rs 1,400 crore was for the newly merged 27 ULBs.

The allocations included Rs 746 crore for solid waste management, Rs 550 crore for SNDP works, Rs 590 crore for parks development and other green initiatives, Rs 75 crore for street lighting, and Rs 78 crore for public utilities.

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said, “This is our last meeting. It is an emotional one. Your responsibility was evident behind every decision. The employees and staff worked efficiently. The efforts made for the development of the city are unforgettable. Everyone worked together. We undertook many programs for better services to the people. We received national-level awards and rewards. Even after my term ends, I will not forget my responsibility. I will do my part to ensure the city develops even further,” she added.

BRS Sitaphalmandi Corporator Samala Hema pointed out the meagre budget of Rs 78 crore being allocated for public utilities and said there was no allocation to tackle street dogs and mosquito menace.