GHMC cracks down on confectionery units

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified its food safety enforcement by conducting a special drive targeting confectionery units across the city.

By the health wing, a special enforcement and surveillance drive was carried out on March 24 under the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). During the drive, food safety teams inspected 18 establishments and collected 38 samples of confectionery products, which have been sent to the State Food Laboratory in Nacharam for detailed analysis.

Officials stated that the samples were lifted on suspicion of adulteration. Strict action will be taken against the establishments concerned and manufacturers if the products fail to meet prescribed FSSAI standards.

The GHMC also observed lapses in basic hygiene and sanitary practices at several units. Improvement notices will be issued to those establishments to ensure compliance with food safety norms.

In a separate case, authorities seized around 25 kg of stock from a confectionery unit in Kattedan for violations of the food safety and standards (labelling and display) regulations, 2020.

A show-cause notice will be served on the unit.