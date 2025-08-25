GHMC Distributes Eco-Friendly Clay Ganesh Idols in Hyderabad Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

:GHMC has started distributing eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Commissioner R.V. Karnan distributed the idols at the GHMC Head Office.

2 lakh clay idols will be available at GHMC Ward Offices on August 25-26.

GHMC is also providing eco-friendly clay pots and diyas made from recycled materials.

Immersion arrangements and pond details will be shared soon.

“Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with clay idols is devotion to both Lord Ganesha and Nature,” GHMC said, encouraging citizens to join in eco-friendly festivities.