GHMC elections may be held after Sankranti

GHMC elections: The TRS appears to be in a mood to give time for the people in the flood-affected areas of GHMC to settle down before holding the Baldia elections. The party leaders are learnt to have expressed the opinion that the polls should be held after Sankranti. The leaders are of the opinion that though the state government had come forward with the scheme to provide instant monetary help of Rs 10,000 per affected family, the process of distribution has led to a lot of chaos and there are protests from many areas that they have been ignored and left out.



Though the government was in process of identifying such areas and was reaching out to them, going in for elections in December may affect the prospects of the ruling party. If the elections are held after Sankranti, the people's anger would subside and the government too would get more time to extend the monetary help of Rs 10,000 to all those who were affected.



The two opposition parties, BJP and Congress have already started holding meetings and have been criticising the government for its failure in extending proper help to the affected people though the financial help was being given to all irrespective of party affiliations. TRS leaders say that people from areas which were not affected by floods were also queuing up for Rs 10,000 assistance. Some of them were even staging dharna.

A group from Addagutta in Secunderabad Constituency staged a dharna in front of the residence of Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud demanding relief funds. Addagutta was not affected by floods. Apart from this, the development works like road repairs and other works also need to be completed within a month's time if TRS has to seek votes. Sources said that in 2016, GHMC elections were held in January as the term ends only on February 10. The entire poll process can be completed in 15 to 20 days, they say.