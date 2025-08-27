GHMC goes green; readies 78 artificial ponds across city

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming Ganesh idol immersions, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has put in place extensive arrangements with a focus on eco-friendly measures. This year, the civic body has created a network of 78 artificial ponds across the city to ensure safe and organised idol immersion.

The ponds have been set up in different formats, including 29 baby ponds, 28 portable ponds, and 21 excavation-based ponds. These have been strategically distributed across all six major GHMC zones: L.B. Nagar, Charminar, Khairatabad, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Secunderabad. The design of the artificial ponds has been standardised to accommodate idols of varying sizes. Each pond has a water depth of about 11 feet, which ensures that idols can be immersed without obstruction and minimises the risk of water overflow. By adopting this approach, GHMC aims to reduce the dependence on natural lakes and water bodies while also addressing safety and environmental concerns linked to immersion activities.

Within these zones, 28 different locations have been earmarked for the ponds, making the facilities accessible to local communities and easing the pressure on traditional immersion spots.

The initiative also helps decentralise the process, preventing heavy crowding in a single location. The portable ponds are designed to be mobile and can be set up in areas with limited space, providing flexibility to manage immersion activities at the neighbourhood level. Excavated ponds have been prepared in open spaces by digging and lining with protective material, while baby ponds cater specifically to smaller idols, typically installed in homes and colonies.

This variety of pond types allows communities to use the most suitable option based on the size of idols and local requirements. GHMC officials have emphasised that these ponds will remain functional until the completion of immersion days, with regular monitoring of water levels and cleanliness. Each pond has been constructed with the capacity to hold sufficient water for multiple rounds of immersion, and arrangements for refilling have also been considered to maintain the required depth of 11 feet.