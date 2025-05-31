GHMC identifies 428 dilapidated structures across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With the onset of monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has undertaken a comprehensive structural safety drive across the city. In a survey of dilapidated structures it identified 428 buildings as unsafe, triggering swift measures to mitigate the risk of monsoon-related disasters.

The GHMC has identified numerous dilapidated buildings focusing on demolition, repairs, and evacuation efforts. As many as 131 have been identified as repairable, while 297 declared dangerous and unfit. The officials issued eviction notices for the high-risk buildings to avert any mishaps, particularly in heavy rainfall or water-logging.

On Thursday, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan instructed officials to implement robust measures aimed at safeguarding both lives and property. He conducted a video conference with the zonal commissioners and town panning officials to discuss issues surrounding dilapidated houses and cellar structures.

The commissioner stated that following the Met department’s prediction of early rains, officials were directed to remain vigilant and implement strategies to avert damage to property and loss of lives. They were tasked with raising awareness among families residing in unsafe houses and facilitating their relocation to safety. They were ordered to take comprehensive action without allowing home-owners the opportunity to conduct repairs. The town planning and zonal officials were directed to take action to avoid such houses, as well as to seize them and implement suitable measures. The commissioner emphasised that it would be in the best interest of home-owners to cooperate and relocate to safer areas without attempting temporary repairs. He stated that constructing cellars in deteriorating houses should be avoided.

Karnan instructed necessary measures be implemented to ensure stability of structures in poor condition and asked officials to issue notices, take additional action to demolish the buildings, advising occupants to vacate and providing guidance for repairs. He recommended efforts raise awareness among owners, enabling them to vacate ‘most hazardous structures’.