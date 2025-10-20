GHMC Indie Puppy adoption drive finds homes for 11 dogs

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted an adoption drive for Indie puppies on Sunday at Jalagam Vengala Rao Park, Banjara Hills. GHMC urged everyone to ‘Be a Hero. Adopt, Don’t Shop’ and bring home a furry friend. A total of 16 dogs were displayed at an Indie puppy mela (fair), with 11 puppies being adopted by passionate dog lovers.

According to GHMC, the Indie Puppy Mela is more than an adoption drive—it is a movement to nurture compassion, reduce street dog populations, and restore dignity to lives often overlooked. The drive received enthusiastic participation from citizens and animal lovers.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Wakil, along with other veterinary officials, attended the event and handed over the adopted puppies to their new families. The initiative aimed to encourage the adoption of Indian breed dogs and spread awareness about animal welfare.

Dr Abdul Wakil confirmed that all the adopted puppies were vaccinated against Rabies, and their new owners were handed official vaccination records to ensure continued care. Dr Wakil said, “Adopters were also advised to bring their pets to the Animal Care Center for Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgery at the appropriate age, promoting responsible pet ownership and population control.”

The adoption drive not only gave these puppies a safe and loving future but also spread awareness about the importance of adopting Indies and street dogs.