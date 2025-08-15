GHMC issues show cause notice to Oakridge Int’l School for unauthorised parking

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Serilingampally Deputy Commissioner has issued a Show Cause Notice to the management of Oakridge International School in Khajaguda, for unauthorized parking of school vehicles on public roads, causing severe inconvenience to the public and traffic congestion.

Oakridge International School has been parking its vehicles along the road at Khajaguda, Serilingampally, resulting in a blockage of approximately 500 meters.

This obstruction has been causing significant traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters, in violation of the GHMC Act, 1955, and the TG-bPASS Act, 2020.

Under Section 405 of the GHMC Act, 1955, no person is permitted to obstruct or encroach upon public property or government land. Illegal parking on public roads is strictly prohibited, and such actions invite penalties, towing, and legal proceedings.

The GHMC has directed the school management to immediately remove the parked vehicles and refrain from using public roads for parking in the future. The school has also been instructed to submit a written explanation within three days of receiving the notice.