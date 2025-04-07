GHMC kicks off drive to collect junk in Kukatpally Circle limits

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has once again launched an innovative initiative of collecting scrap and disposable material from households. The drive was initiated in the Kukatpally circle, to collect such items directly from households using special vehicles and distribute them to the needy.

The purpose of the programme is to prevent dumping of waste material in nalas and drains, which is the main cause for clogging the channels. Removal of wastes from choked nalas and stagnant water in low-lying areas during rains has become a challenge to the GHMC officials.

The drive, supervised by Zonal Commissioner Apoorva Chauhan and Deputy Commissioner Gangadhar, was conducted on Saturday in several areas, including Brindavan Colony, Hyder Nagar division, Venkatrao Nagar, Kukatpally Division, RR Colony, Old Bowenpally division, and Balanagar division.

The special GHMC vehicles went door-to-door collecting old chairs, tables, beds, clothes and other unusable items from households. To address this issue, GHMC decided to conduct the drive every Saturday in different localities. The initiative has already received a positive response from residents.

The solid waste management officer said many people tend to dump such items in open plots or drainage canals, leading to unsanitary conditions. During rainy season this blocks water flow, causing severe flooding problems.

The GHMC officials have urged citizens to take full advantage of this opportunity, helping keep their homes and surroundings clean while contributing to a sustainable community effort. Wide publicity of the drive will be taken up through public announcements, beat of drums and through local representatives as well as sanitation staff. The civic body has appealed to citizens to hand over waste material and help the GHMC in keeping the city clean.