GHMC Launches Anamahothsavam 2025: 25 Lakh Trees to Be Planted in Hyderabad

GHMC has set a target of planting 25 lakh saplings in Hyderabad under the Anamahothsavam 2025 plantation programme. The initiative aims to enhance green cover, biodiversity, and promote a cleaner, greener city.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced an ambitious target of planting 25 lakh saplings under the Anamahothsavam Plantation Programme 2025. The initiative also includes homestead plant distribution across the city.

According to officials, plantations will be taken up in parks, residential communities, road medians, beneath flyovers, and open spaces. The civic body will also carry out gap-filling in nearly 1,500 existing parks. Special focus will be given to planting tall trees and shrubbery to strengthen the city’s green cover and biodiversity.

GHMC said the programme aims to promote a cleaner and greener Hyderabad, adding that Hyderabad has earlier won Green City Awards and is striving to retain that reputation.

Citizens have been invited to actively participate in the plantation drive. “Every sapling planted today is a step towards a healthier tomorrow for our children,” GHMC noted, urging residents to join hands in making Hyderabad the green capital of India.

