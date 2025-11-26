GHMC meet turns stormy as BJP, AIMIM clash over Vande Mataram

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council meeting descended into chaos on Tuesday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporators engaged in heated arguments and accusations. The chaos erupted in the meeting after a clash between the two parties over the playing of Vande Mataram. As soon as Vande Mataram started playing, AIMIM corporators protested, stating that it was inappropriate to play such songs during an official government meeting and remained seated.

Their objection immediately led to a verbal confrontation, with members from both sides engaging in fierce arguments inside the hall. As AIMIM corporators remained seated while the song was being played, this prompted severe criticism from BJP members, who accused them of disrespecting national sentiments.

The disagreement quickly escalated, causing a chaotic atmosphere in the meeting. BJP member Raghunandan Rao stated that every citizen is responsible for respecting national sentiments and that Vande Mataram deserves due honour. On the other hand, AIMIM corporators argued that political symbolism should not overshadow public issues that the meeting was meant to address. Syed Sohail Quadri said that the BJP tried to disrupt the GHMC Council Meeting, but MIM members firmly stood up and pushed back against their deliberate chants during the meet.

As the clash intensified, marshals made their way into the hall. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi stepped in, questioning whether the members intended to turn the Council into a street brawl, and called for order and discipline. Subsequently, the Mayor decided to adjourn the GHMC Council. Members exited the hall while continuing their arguments. Later, the Mayor directed officials to also play the Jai Jai Telangana song along with Vande Mataram. Both songs were eventually played, allowing the meeting to proceed.