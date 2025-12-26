GHMC merger: Here are the details of LB Nagar Zone

In a significant development for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations have recently been merged into its jurisdiction, leading to a comprehensive reorganisation of wards.

- Circle 11 (Nagole):

- Wards: Nagole (29), Mansoorabad (45), GSI (46), Lecturers Colony (47), Kuntloor (51), Pedda Amberpet (52).

- Total Wards: 6

- Circle 12 (Saroornagar):

- Wards: Kothapet (30), Chaitanyapuri (31), Gaddiannaram (32), Saroornagar (33), Doctors Colony (34).

- Total Wards: 5

- Circle 13 (LB Nagar):

- Wards: RK Puram (35), NTR Nagar (36), Lingojiguda (37), Champapet (38), Kharmanghat (39), Bairamalguda (40), Hastinapuram (41), BN Reddy Nagar (42), Vanasthalipuram (43), Chintalkunta (44).

- Total Wards: 10

- Circle 14 (Hayathnagar):

- Wards: High Court Colony (48), Sahebnagar (49), Hayathnagar (50).

- Total Wards: 3

- Circle 15 (Adibatla):

- Wards: Thorrur (53), Kongara Kalan (54), Adibatla (55), Turkayamjal (56), Nadargul (57).

- Total Wards: 5

Total Wards in LB Nagar Zone: 29