GHMC merger: Here are the details of Shamshabad Zone
In a significant development for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations have recently been merged into its jurisdiction, leading to a comprehensive reorganisation of wards.
- Circle 16 (Badangpet):
- Wards: Prashanthi Hills (58), Jillelaguda (59), Meerpet (60), Badangpet (61).
- Total Wards: 4
- Circle 17 (Jalpally):
- Wards: Balapur (62), Shaheen Nagar (63), Pahadi Shareef (64), Jalpally (65), Thukkuguda (66), Mankhal (67).
- Total Wards: 6
- Circle 18 (Shamshabad):
- Wards: Shamshabad (118), Kothwalguda (119).
- Total Wards: 2
Total Wards in Shamshabad Zone: 12
