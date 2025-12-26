GHMC merger: Here are the details of Shamshabad Zone

In a significant development for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations have recently been merged into its jurisdiction, leading to a comprehensive reorganisation of wards.

- Circle 16 (Badangpet):

- Wards: Prashanthi Hills (58), Jillelaguda (59), Meerpet (60), Badangpet (61).

- Total Wards: 4

- Circle 17 (Jalpally):

- Wards: Balapur (62), Shaheen Nagar (63), Pahadi Shareef (64), Jalpally (65), Thukkuguda (66), Mankhal (67).

- Total Wards: 6

- Circle 18 (Shamshabad):

- Wards: Shamshabad (118), Kothwalguda (119).

- Total Wards: 2

Total Wards in Shamshabad Zone: 12