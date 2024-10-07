GHMC norm: Kitchens in hotels to be brought under CCTV lens

Hyderabad: Given the rising number of cases of food establishments failing to adhere to essential kitchen hygiene and sanitation standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has taken pro-active measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the consumers. The corporation has issued a comprehensive set of specific guidelines that all food outlets, including restaurants, cafes, and catering services under the FSSAI license category, must comply with.

After regular food safety violations and consumers finding insects, worms, and hair in food and also observing these during raids conducted at outlets, including popular restaurants, hotels, and other eateries, the civic body aims to enhance public confidence in the safety of food served in the city by implementing the guidelines.

The guidelines highlight all eating establishments have been instructed to install CCTV cameras focused on the kitchen areas by the GHMC. They maintain that food establishments have an updated FSSAI license and ask them to follow the mechanism under five categories, including design & facilities, control on operations, maintenance and sanitation, and personal hygiene.

Establishments have been asked to see that the incoming material is procured as per internally laid down specifications from approved vendors and to inspect raw ingredients/material at the time of their receipt for food safety hazards.

The guidelines stated that the incoming material, semi- or final products are to be stored according to their temperature requirement in a hygienic environment to avoid deterioration and to protect from contamination as per FIFO and FEFO standards. Foods of animal origin are required to be stored at a temperature less than or equal to 4 degrees Celsius.

Under sanitation, clear guidelines have also been issued to ensure that there are no signs of pest activity or infestation (eggs, larvae, faeces) on the premises. The establishments have been asked to see that drains are designed to meet the expected flow loads and equipped with grease and cockroach traps to capture contaminants and pests. Food waste and other refuse are expected to be removed periodically from food handling so as to avoid accumulation.

Under personal hygiene, annual medical examination and inoculation of food handlers is required for personal cleanliness, personal behaviour, suitable equipment and gear, and training of the food handlers has been intimated to the establishments.

The establishments have been asked to maintain at least one trained supervisor for every 25 food handlers and to update records of pest control, employee health, and disposal of used cooking oil.