GHMC offers 5% early bird property tax rebate

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing a five per cent property tax rebate tax 2025-26.

According to GHMC officials, as per section 264(2) of GHMC Act 1955, the following the addition of new sub- Section (3), a rebate of five percent of property tax shall be given in respect of assessment where property tax for the entire current financial year is paid before April 30 not withstanding serving of bill or demand notice.

The GHMC introduced the early bird rebate scheme to benefit of tax-payers to make payment in April and avail 5% rebate given by the government. The tax-payers can pay from April 1, 2025, onwards. The scheme is applicable for tax for financial year 2025-26. It is not applicable on arrears accumulating from previous year.