Live
- Traffic police to enhance emergency response during Brain Injury Awareness Month
- Building Strategic Infrastructure: A new dawn in J&K and Northeast region
- E-Khata to be available within two days after application is sent: BBMP
- Misappropriation of Rs 669.92 cr under MNREGA in State
- Central govt violating Article 93 of Constitution: MP Sagar Khandre
- India’s first dedicated toilet for the third gender inaugurated in Bengaluru
- CM Revanth Reddy to convene a meeting regarding HCU issue
- Kajol’s witty take on motherhood goes viral
- Screen use during bedtime may raise your risk of insomnia by 59pc
- Encouraging students to develop advanced solutions using LLM, Gen AI
GHMC offers 5% early bird property tax rebate
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing a five per cent property tax rebate tax 2025-26.According to GHMC...
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing a five per cent property tax rebate tax 2025-26.
According to GHMC officials, as per section 264(2) of GHMC Act 1955, the following the addition of new sub- Section (3), a rebate of five percent of property tax shall be given in respect of assessment where property tax for the entire current financial year is paid before April 30 not withstanding serving of bill or demand notice.
The GHMC introduced the early bird rebate scheme to benefit of tax-payers to make payment in April and avail 5% rebate given by the government. The tax-payers can pay from April 1, 2025, onwards. The scheme is applicable for tax for financial year 2025-26. It is not applicable on arrears accumulating from previous year.