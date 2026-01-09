GHMC offers 90% interest waiver in one-time property tax settlement

Hyderabad: TheGreater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced the continuation of its One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2025–26, providing significant financial relief to property tax defaulters. The initiative offers a substantial 90 per cent waiver on accumulated interest for those with outstanding tax arrears.

Under the provisions of the scheme, property owners can regularise their accounts by paying the total principal tax amount plus only 10 per cent of the accrued interest in a single instalment. The civic body will waive the remaining 90 per cent of the interest, a move aimed at encouraging voluntary compliance and easing the financial strain on citizens.

GHMC officials have urged residents to take advantage of this limited-period opportunity, noting that the revenue generated will be used to strengthen city infrastructure and improve public services. To ensure ease of access, the corporation has enabled multiple payment channels. Defaulters can settle their dues through the MyGHMC mobile application, MeeSeva centres, and GHMC Citizen Service Centres (CSCs), as well as various other online platforms. The administration emphasised that settling arrears through the OTS not only benefits individual homeowners but also provides the necessary capital for ongoing urban development projects across the 12 zones of the city.