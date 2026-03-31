GHMC offers 90% interest waiver on property tax dues

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said that March 31 is the last date to avail 90 per cent waiver on interest on property tax dues under the One Time Settlement Scheme.

House owners in Greater Hyderabad should pay property tax dues immediately and get 90 per cent concession on interest, said Commissioner RV Karnan. He made an announcement to this effect on Monday.

For the year 2025-26, the state government will provide 90 per cent subsidy on interest under the OTS scheme to those who pay their property tax dues by March 31.

The Commissioner said that property tax dues will be received only online.The Commissioner appealed to the people to make use of this opportunity by paying immediately through online platforms www ghmc.gov.in portal, MyCURE app, My Seva Kendras and Citizen Service Centres.

He called upon them to pay property tax on time and thereby contribute to the development of the city. The Commissioner clarified that action will be taken against property tax defaulters as per the GHMC Act.