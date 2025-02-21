GHMC Officials Seize Taj Banjara, Hyderabad: Here’s Why?

One of the reputed hotels in India, Taj Banjara in Hyderabad, was reportedly seized by GHMC civic officials. The reason behind this move is attributed to non-payment of taxes.

According to reports, the upscale hotel has not paid tax dues amounting to Rs 1.40 crore.

The GHMC seized the luxury hotels after its management failed to respond to several notices it had issued.

More details regarding this matter are awaited.