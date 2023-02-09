GHMC out to complete SNDP works across city

Hyderabad: To ensure that no flood like situation occurs in the city during the monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) engineering wing officials on Thursday were asked to complete all the development works taken up under the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) in the city

SNDP taken up worth `958 cr under Phase-I

♦ Development of 60 nalas

♦ Of the total 60 works, 37 fall under GHMC, remaining belong to surrounding municipalities

♦ Of the 37 projects,13 of them are complete, 6 more to be finished by March-end

8 more works to yet to complete

♦ Four to be finished by February-end

♦ Rest four by March-end

SNDP works include

♦ Building bridges/culverts

♦ Repairing existing drains

♦ Widening stormwater (SW) drains

♦ Constructing retaining walls near small SW drains

♦ Building box drains

Works taken up in all six zones

♦ 8 in Secunderabad



♦ 3 in Kukatpally

♦ 10 in LB Nagar zone

♦ 7 in Charminar, Khairatabad each

♦ 2 in Serilingampally

Works completed till date

♦ Construction and revamp of SW drains between various lakes including Nagireddy Cheruvu-Kapra Lake, Modugula Kunta-Kotha Cheruvu, Mansurabad Cheruvu-Bandlaguda Lake, Bandlaguda Lake-Nagole Lake, Bathula Cheruvu-Injapur Nala, and Appa Cheruvu-Mulgund Lake stretches

♦ Bridges on SW drains at VST, Nallakunta and SP Road in Secunderabad

♦ Construction of a link between two drains in Patancheru

♦ Construction of culvert in Karwan

♦ Two drains in Chandrayangutta and Bandlaguda, 1 in Chandanagar

♦ The long-pending works on the Balkapur nala in Karwan would be completed by summer end

Works under SNDP Phase-II

♦ To cover 415 nala works covering 450 km in GHMC and neighbouring ULB

♦ Of this, 148 nalas of total length of 175 km are in GHMC limits

♦ Remaining 267 nalas covering a distance of 275 km are in ULBs surrounding the city