GHMC Prajavani flooded with 203 complaints in a day

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday received as many as 203 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme, which was held at the GHMC headquarters and all GHMC circle offices. Citizens submitted requests on various concerns, including town planning, sanitation, engineering, land acquisition, and other civic issues.

A total of 75 complaints were received in the Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters. A further 128 applications were received across the six zones of GHMC. Of the total 128 complaints received in the six zones, 52 originated from Kukatpally zone, 22 from Secunderabad, 10 from Serilingampally, 31 from LB Nagar, 10 from Charminar, and 3 from Khairtabad. The complaints received by the officers were immediately forwarded to the respective departments.

Higher officers said that to ensure the citizens of Greater Hyderabad are satisfied with the handling of their issues, they directed the concerned department officials to address the raised concerns with accountability. The officers urged the relevant Heads of Departments to focus diligently on solving the people's problems without undue delay. Additional Commissioners Raghu Prasad, Subhadra Devi, Venugopal, and Satyanarayana, along with Chief Engineer Sahadev Ratnakar and other officers, were present at the meeting.