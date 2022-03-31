GHMC pumps in `40L for Moula Ali Kaman facelift

Hyderabad: Once being neglected for decades, and after suffering damage due to heavy rains, the age-old Moula Ali Kaman, which is the gateway to the historic Hazrat Ali Dargah located on Moula Ali hill, is all set to get a facelift.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken the initiative to restore and renovate the historical monument built in 1578 during the Qutub Shahi regime. The monument is likely to get ready by mid-April.

The GHMC has allocated Rs 40 lakh for the restoration works of the Kaman, which is the 19th-century ceremonial arch. The upper decorated portion of the dilapidated heritage monument, made of bricks and lime plaster, had earlier collapsed two times. In 2007, a speeding lorry hit the structure damaging its pillars. Repairs were carried out in 2011, by the department spending Rs 15.50 lakh to restore the structure. In 2019, due to heavy rains, the upper portion of the structure collapsed again and since then, the monument lies in neglect.

Speaking to The Hans India, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said, "Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao during one of his visits had directed the officials to restore the Moula Ali Kaman and also take up its renovation. With a cost of Rs 40 lakh, the structure is being restored in order to preserve and protect it."

He further informed that soon the improvement of roads and junction development works would be taken up separately by the Municipal Corporation.

According to INTACH Telangana Chapter Convener Anuradha Reddy, the Kaman was built during a time when bullock carts were the preferred mode of transportation.

"The Kaman was built in the 19th century during the reign of Nawab Mehboob Ali Khan, the 6th Nizam, as a pathway to the Moula Ali Dargah. During the Nizam's rule, the Nawab would take out a procession from the arch on an elephant for visiting the Moula Ali shrine on the hill," added Anuradha Reddy.

